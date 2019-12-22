McFarland’s Cora Zimmerman played a strong game in goal for the Icebergs girls high school hockey co-op with 32 saves on 35 shots taken by host Wisconsin Valley Union on Dec. 20.
But Union kept the Icebergs winless for the season after taking a 3-2 victory in overtime at Stevens Point.
With the score tied 2-2, Wisconsin Union’s Cadie Ash put a shot past Zimmerman at the 5:16 of the extra stanza to drop the Icebergs to 0-8-1.
The Icebergs took the early lead at 3:05 of the first period as Oregon’s Izzy Newton tallied off assists from Stoughton’s Sydney Schipper and McFarland’s Kylie Babcock. Three minutes later, Union tied the game on a goal by Shelby Tyba.
The game remained 1-1 until 9:26 of the second period when McFarland senior Aeryn Olson scored to put the Icebergs on top by a goal. But the lead didn’t hold for very long, as Union’s Lindsey Glodosky tied the game with a power play goal at 12:32 to make it a 2-2 game heading into the second intermission.
The third period was scoreless and went into overtime.
Wisconsin Valley’s Madison Wagner-Durr stopped 19-of-21 shots by the Icebergs.
The Icebergs next game will by Saturday Jan. 4, against the Lightning at Baraboo’s Poppy Waterman Arena in Baraboo. Faceoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Rock County Fury 4, Icebergs 1
Olson scored the first goal of the game, but the Icebergs allowed three goals in the second period as the host Rock County Fury came away with 4-1 win in Beloit on Dec. 19.
Olson’s goal came on the power play at 11:47 of the first period off assists from Schipper and Newton.
But the Fury scored its own power-play goal 26 seconds into the second period off the stick of Haley Knauf and took the lead three minutes later when Claudia Boehlke tallied at even strength to give Rock County the lead for good. The Fury increased their lead to 3-1 at 11:26 of the second period on a goal by Anika Einbeck, and Alyssa Knauf added the final goal at 5:37 of the third period.
Stoughton freshman Aven Gruner saved 41-of-45 shots in goal for the Icebergs. Rock County’s Olivia Cronin made 18 stops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.