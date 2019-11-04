The McFarland High School girls swimming team couldn’t come up with a win at the Nov. 1 Badger South Conference meet at Stoughton High School, but it still pulled out a second-place finish behind conference titlist Madison Edgewood.
McFarland’s best race of the day came in the 100-yard breaststroke as Spartans occupied the 2-3-4 spots at the finish. Bailey Ratzburg of Milton won the race with a time of 1:08.67, but McFarland senior Ella Weaver was close behind in second with a time of 1:08.92, just .25 seconds slower. Sophomore Laura Billman took third place, and senior Emily Landwehr was fourth.
The 200-medley relay A team of sophomore Mara Freeman, Weaver, Landwehr and sophomore Emily Schoenbrodt took second to Madison Edgewood with a time of 1:50.42. The Spartans B team of junior Chloe Dettmers, senior Bella Dettmers, junior Emma Hall and freshman Sofia Alf finished in fifth place.
McFarland’s 200-freestyle relay team also captured third as Schoenbrodt, sophomore Brooklyn Ray, sophomore Adrianna Nickels and Weaver had a time of 1:44.26. Madison Edgewood won the race with Stoughton taking second.
Landwehr ended third in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:01.00 with Danielle Cramer of Milton winning the race followed by Izzy Enz of Madison Edgewood.
McFarland also scored a third-place finish in the 100-backstroke as Freeman completed the distance in 57.97. Cramer was the race winner followed by Anna TeDuits of Madison Edgewood.
The Spartans pulled off a fourth-place finish in the 400-freestyle relay with Freeman, Alf, Nickels and Landwehr checking in with a time of 3:48.18. Madison Edgewood won the race, Milton was second, and Stoughton took third.
Freeman ended up fourth in the 100-freestyle, and Zosia Martinka secured a fifth-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley.
McFarland ended with 406 team points, well ahead of third-place Milton with 290.5 despite getting four wins. Madison Edgewood won seven events and took first place with 522 points.
