Several veterans were in the audience for Doug Bradley’s talk about the book “We Gotta Get Out of This Place: The Soundtrack of the Vietnam War” he co-authored with Craig Werner. The book is named after The Animals song he remembers clearly from the war.
At Badger Talk with Doug Bradley at the E.D. Locke Public Library on Thursday, Nov. 7, Bradley discussed the way soldiers connected with music to connect with each other and the world back home, as well as deal with the war.
More than 50 years since the conclusion of the Vietnam War, many soldiers still cannot talk about it. They grew out their beards and packed away uniforms upon arrival home.
Although they did not speak of the war, they could speak about songs.
“Music was what kept us together,” Bradley said.
When soldiers arrived overseas, they arrived as individual replacements rather than part of a unit. Every area of their life was run by someone else.
For many soldiers, loneliness quickly set in.
“We’re talking 19-, 20-, 21-year-olds,” said Bradley. “They’re lonely, they’re homesick, they’re scared.”
“I Wanna Go Home” by Bobby Bare became the song of the war for the soldiers who yearned for the familiar. “Gloria,” or “Brown-eyed Girl,” redirected their minds to the woman they loved back home. Black soldiers held on with “Chain of Fools” by Aretha Franklin after the murder of Martin Luther King Jr. as the percent of black soldiers in Vietnam was greater than the percent of black citizens in the U.S.
Bradley recalled how cover bands who did not know English played for troops played each song without a flaw, including “We Gotta Get Out of This Place.”
“We would put all our arms around each other and sing that song,” Bradley said about his Vietnam song.
Solders changed the line in the chorus from “Girl, there’s a better life for me and you” to “Girl, there’s a better life in the U.S.A.”
“There’s no one Vietnam veteran experience,” Bradley said. “There’s 3 million of them.”
For those 3 million veterans, there are 3 million ways music got them by.
Like Bradley, Vietnam veterans John Chander and Chuck Hoffman recalled “We Gotta Get Out of This Place” as being their song. Hoffman added “Leaving on a Jet Plane” by Paul Denver.
Chander was in the U.S. Army from 1967-68 and was deployed July 4. Chander, who was stationed 6 miles from the DMZ, did convoy support and was part of the Tet Offensive.
“There’s card games, a lot of booze and music, but we got back,” Chander said.
For him and fellow soldiers, music was their way to relax.
“You couldn’t listen to it on the road,” he said.
Karen Chander was in college surrounded by anti-war protests when John Chander was in Vietnam.
The protests weren’t just anti-war, but also anti-soldier. She recalls the confusing position at home where a person could support soldiers, but not the war.
“I felt I was being disloyal by being anti-war,” she said.
“You could identify with some of the songs,” Chuck Hoffman said.
The Purple Heart recipient was in Vietnam during 1969-70, spending a month in the jungle at a time. When he would stay at camp three or four days between, he listened to music.
Hoffman and his wife, Marilyn Hoffman, got married four days after he arrived home. He got fitted for a tux and got a marriage license the day after stepping off the plane.
In 1969, while in Vietnam, Hoffman sat down one day and wrote a poem.
“Is it for God or our county that makes us fight on? No, it’s for our own survival, with thoughts of our home,” Hoffman recites by memory.
As Chander and Hoffman departed, they shook hands and welcomed one another home 50 years after their jets landed, bonded by their veteran status and the song that got them through the war.
