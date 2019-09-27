Through all the changes at McFarland High School, Angie O’Donnell’s legacy remains prominent for swimmers and their families.
The Angie O’Donnell Aquatic Center was rededicated in her honor Tuesday, Sept. 24, before the first swim meet in the new facility.
O’Donnell, a coach for the McFarland Spartan Sharks, passed away from ovarian cancer Oct. 23, 2011, after a six-year battle. The aquatic center, which also serves as the McFarland community pool, was dedicated in her memory in 2012.
“She put her heart and soul into the kids, not just in swimming, but in life,” her husband, Larry O’Donnell said.
O’Donnell’s son and MHS swim team coach Derek O’Donnell spoke at the rededication ceremony.
“She was enthralled with it,” he said about his mother’s love for swimming. “She just loved the sport.”
A banner on a diving board displays Angie O’Donnell’s notable phrase, “Every day counts.” Derek O’Donnell said the saying applies to more than swimming.
“She would find something in each and every day to stay positive and encourage other people do to do the same,” he said.
The aquatic center was part of the $65 million referendum to renovate all four schools in the McFarland School District.
The layout of the new pool can be rotated 90 degrees to accommodate up to 14 swimmers and has a moving bulkhead to adjust the length of the pool. An accessible step entrance leads to a shallow area for beginning swimmers and for warmups and cooldowns during swim meets. New locker and changing areas were added to the facility. A 500-seat mezzanine was constructed to provide better sight lines and keep the pool deck and water clean.
The old pool deck area was renovated into a new fitness and health education center with weights, exercise equipment and artificial turf.
The new facility serves as the community pool for residents of all ages. Swim lessons, water exercise classes and family, open and lap swim times are held at the Angie O’Donnell Aquatic Facility.
A full schedule of activities can be found at www.mcfarland.k12.wi.us/community/Comm-Pool.cfm.
Larry O’Donnell said the new facility is an incredible gesture to his wife’s legacy.
“She would just be doing cartwheels on the pool deck,” he said.
The O’Donnell family carries on her legacy through a scholarship fund that has raised more than $60,000. To receive the scholarship, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, compete in multiple sports and serve their community, all while experiencing some sort of hardship. Her family wanted to have multiple criteria so the scholarship would be awarded to students with a drive just like Angie O’Donnell’s.
During the meet, more than $850 was raised through private donations and fundraisers to benefit the UW Carbone Cancer Center in Angie O’Donnell’s name.
Fans bought rubber ducks for the chuck-a-duck fundraiser. During the meet, fans attempted to toss the ducks into a ring in the pool with the hopes of winning 40 percent of the money raised. No one landed their duck in the ring, so all the money raised went to the center.
The American Legion Post 534 hosted a social fundraiser after the meet and donated to the cause.
