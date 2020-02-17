Senior Jack McGinn had two goals to lift the McFarland High School boys hockey team to a 6-0 win at the Oshkosh co-op Feb. 13.
After a scoreless first period, the Spartans broke the game open with three goals in the second period and three more in the third. McGinn scored both of his goals on the power play, at 6:41 of the second period off assists from seniors Jack Bartzen and Max Binger and 8:33 of the third period with senior Grant Newcomer and Bartzen earning the helpers.
Newcomer gave McFarland a 1-0 lead at 4:36 of the second period with Simeon Pommerening getting the assist. Thirty-seven seconds later, the roles were reversed as Pommerening tallied off an assist from Newcomer.
Freshman Payton Hauge scored for the Spartans at 11:28 of the third period with senior Thor Rosten and freshman Teagan O’Brien getting the assists. O’Brien closed out the scoring with a McFarland goal with four minutes to play in regulation.
McFarland outshot the Ice Hawks 49-15. Spartan senior goalkeeper Gus Hoel earned the shutout, and Connor Klett of Oshkosh had 43 saves.
McFarland ended the regular season with an 18-4-2 overall record and a 9-3 mark in the Badger South Conference. Madison Edgewood won the conference with a 12-0 record.
The Spartans begin WIAA Division 2 postseason play Thursday, Feb. 20, at home against Oregon with faceoff set for 7 p.m. The winner plays Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs or Monona Grove in the next round.
Spartans 4, Monroe 3
Newcomer’s overtime goal gave McFarland a 4-3 conference victory over visiting Monroe on Feb. 11. Newcomer found the back of the net off assists from Pommerening and Bartzen
It was the third straight overtime game for the Spartans after a 4-3 win over Milton and 2-2 tie against Sauk Prairie. The Spartans also played Beaver Dam to a 5-5 overtime tie last month.
Binger tied the game 1-1 with a second period goal off assists from Pommerening and Bartzen, and McGinn scored McFarland’s second goal in the period off Rosten’s assist.
McGinn scored his second goal of the game in the third period with Binger getting the helper.
Hoel saved 21-of-24 shots in net for McFarland. Heath Bear saved 45 shots for the Cheesemakers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.