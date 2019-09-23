A two-set victory over Mauston ended a perfect day for the McFarland High School volleyball team, which won five games Saturday, Sept. 21, to take first place at the Baraboo Invitational.
In the 25-19, 25-20 triumph over Mauston, Avery Pennekamp led the Spartans with eight kills, Erin Eggers had 10 digs, and Lizzy Fortune contributed 21 assists.
“This team is really all for one and one for all,” head coach Trish Fortune said. “They are fun, competitive and passionate.”
McFarland started the day with a 29-27, 25-18 win over Tomah as Pennekamp led with 10 kills, Lizzy Fortune had three service aces and 20 assists, and Eggers had 14 digs.
The team’s success continued against Richland Center with a 25-12, 25-20 triumph.
Nina Crull led the Spartans with eight kills, and Pennekamp and Katie Hildebrandt each had seven. Eggers, Crull and Lizzy Fortune each had two service aces, Hildebrandt came up with two total blocks, Eggers had 18 digs, and Lizzy Fortune added 19 assists.
McFarland then took on Lancaster and came away with a 25-21, 25-20 win.
Hildebrandt led with eight kills and Pennekamp had seven, Peyton Witt had six of the team’s 11 service aces, Eggers produced eight digs, and Lizzy Fortune finished with 22 assists.
Against host Baraboo, Pennekamp continued to be dangerous near the net with 12 kills as the Spartans knocked off the Thunderbirds 25-15, 25-13.
Crull had five service aces and three total blocks, Eggers recorded nine digs, and Lizzy Fortune added another 20 assists.
Moving forward, Fortune said she would like to see the Spartans reduce its unforced errors.
“That is something we will keep working on, and we will put the players in situations to have to regroup and play the next ball rather than letting errors get to them individually and as a team,” Fortune said. “The seniors are doing a nice job of leading, and the rest of the team is responding well.”
McFarland has an overall record of 17-3 and 3-0 in the Rock Valley Conference. The Spartans return to league action Thursday, Sept. 26, at Brodhead with the first serve scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
Spartans 3, Jefferson 1
McFarland lost the first set, but came back to win the next three in a Thursday, Sept. 19, conference dual.
The host Eagles won 25-21 before the Spartans took over and won 25-21, 25-16, 25-16 for their third league win of the season.
Pennekamp had 19 kills and Crull contributed 18, Lizzy Fortune had three service aces and 43 assists, Hildebrandt had three total blocks, and Eggers came up with 30 digs.
Spartans 3, Edgerton 0
The Spartans fought off a second set battle by the Crimson Tide to take a straight-set win against visiting Edgerton on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
After taking the first set 25-15, the second set turned out to be a dogfight before McFarland won it 26-24. The Spartans took the match with 25-13 third set win.
McFarland had three players produce double figures in kills with Crull getting 18, Pennekamp 14 and Hildebrandt 10. Lizzy Fortune had five service aces and 37 assists and Eggers managed 18 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.