A traveling group of motorcycle riders visited McFarland on Sunday night to remind Gold Star families they and their children who died are not forgotten.
As a tribute to these local families, the riders presented them with plaques in memory of the fallen service members.
Among those honored were the families of Army Sgt. Mark Maida, of Madison, who died in 2005; Army Cpl. Rachael Hugo, of Madison, who died in 2007; and Army Sgt. Joshua Brennan, who died in 2007.
Tribute to Fallen Soldiers Northwest motorcycle group is traveling from its home in Oregon on the West Coast to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia. They carry a burning torch to represent the memory of the fallen soldiers. They will complete their journey Aug. 4 and lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
