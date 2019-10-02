Area residents are invited to march in the annual McFarland Halloween parade on Saturday, Oct. 26, beginning at 3 p.m.
Participants should meet at the McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., and are encouraged to dress in their Halloween costume.
Thirty-two area businesses and organizations donated items to be distributed in treat bags for participants. The McFarland High School band will play at the event.
In case of inclement weather, treat bags will be distributed from 3-3:30 p.m. at McFarland True Value, 5210 Farwell St.
For more information, call or text 345-4885.
State Farm agent Jim Hartman has served as the parade manager since 1992.
