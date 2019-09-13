Maddie Johnson was presented the McFarland Optimist Club Senior of the Month award for August.
She was nominated by McFarland High School marketing education teacher Ginger Verhulst.
“Maddie has been an outstanding person to work with,” Verhulst said. “Throughout my time as her DECA adviser, Maddie goes above and beyond what is expected of her. She is genuinely interested in helping others and learning how she can better herself. She takes on a leadership role in many different activities she is involved in.”
Johnson competed at the highest level of DECA competition in Orlando, Florida, this year. She competed in two events at the State Career Development Conference. She will be president of McFarland High School’s chapter of DECA this year.
“Maddie demonstrates a positive attitude in everything she associates herself with and is a great representative for McFarland High School,” Verhulst said.
Johnson plans to attend the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota to study business.
The public is encouraged to nominate a McFarland High School senior for this honor. Contact Penny Thompson at ThompsP@mcfsd.org to request a nomination form or visit the McFarland Optimist Club’s Facebook page to download a form.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.