After an impressive start to the 2019 season with a dominating win over DeForest, the McFarland High School girls swimming team pounded some lumps on host Watertown in an Aug. 27 dual meet.
The Spartans took the top-three spots in six events to cruise past the Goslings 134-36.
Mara Freeman won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.80 followed by second-place teammate Ella Weaver and third-place Zosia Martinka.
McFarland captured the top three spots in the 200 individual medley as Emily Landwehr won in 2:17.32 followed by Spartans Emily Schoenbrodt and third place Laura Billmann.
In the 100-freestyle, Weaver took first in 59.59 followed by teammates Natalie Schwaab and Jess Dant.
The 500-freestyle was also dominated by the Spartans as Hadley Johnson won the race in 5:53.80, with Cassie Van Horn taking second and Brooklyn Ray coming in third.
Adrianna Nickels was the winner of the 100-backstroke with teammate Abbie Harrington taking second and Emma Hall finishing third.
The 100-breaststroke was also dominated by a trio of Spartans as Landwehr took first in 1:11.76 followed by Katherine Eschmeyer and Nickels.
McFarland took first and second in three other events.
The 200-medley relay team of Freeman, Eschmeyer, Schoenbrodt and Bella Dettmers took first in 1:58.67 followed by the McFarland’s second place team of Nickels, Weaver, Emma Hall and Johnson.
The Spartans also took the top two places in the 200-freestyle relay as Freeman, Dant, Schwaab and Sofia Alf finished the distance in 1:46.65. McFarland’s other quartet of Schoenbrodt, Nickels, Ray and Weaver took second.
Freeman was also a winner in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:02.92 with Alf taking third.
Alf and Bella Dettmers took second and third respectively in the 50-freestyle.
McFarland’s next event is tonight at Badger South Conference foe Stoughton. The first race begins at 6 p.m.
