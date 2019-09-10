It could’ve been called Nichols Night at Madison Edgewood High School when the McFarland High School boys soccer team travelled there Sept. 5 for a non-conference showdown.
Zach Nichols and Ethan Nichols each had a goal and an assist as the Spartans defeated the Crusaders 2-0.
Zach Nichols found the back of the net in the eighth minute off Ethan Nichols’ assist and in the 52nd minute, Ethan Nichols padded the lead to two goals off a helper from Zach Nichols.
McFarland dominated on offense with 25 shots. Madison Edgewood had seven.
Matt Schutt saved two shots in net for the Spartans.
Edgewood’s Grant Merckx was busier as he stopped 10 shots.
McFarland opens Rock Valley Conference play tonight at Big Foot with kickoff scheduled for 6:45 p.m. The Spartans will also be on the road Saturday to play Verona at the Reddan Soccer Park with the match scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.