After nine months of not playing football, former McFarland High School quarterback Derek Schwarting still knows how to throw those tight spirals into the end zone for touchdowns.
He threw a scoring pass to Sun Prairie graduate and UW-Madison football walk-on Cooper Nelson, but Schwarting’s Large South team lost in Saturday’s Wisconsin Football Coaches Association (WFCA) All-Star Game 19-11 at UW-Oshkosh’s Titan Stadium.
The Large South team was coached by McFarland head football coach Paul Ackley and included two other Spartans: lineman Drew Mickelson and defensive back Tysen White.
The Large North and Large South squads included players from WIAA Divisions 1-3 football schools.
After a scoreless first quarter, Schwarting – who threw 28 touchdown passes for the 2018 Spartans – connected with Cooper on a 31-yard pass late in the second quarter to put the Large South team ahead 7-0. A safety padded the lead to 9-0, but Large North scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 9-7 at halftime.
The Large North took a 13-9 advantage on a touchdown with less than seven minutes left in the third quarter. The South added its second safety of the game to make it a two-point game, but the North added another touchdown in the fourth quarter to close out the scoring. Schwarting completed 8-of-16 passes for 96 passes, but threw three interceptions. His teammate – Jake Desart of East Troy – was also intercepted three times. The North had 274 yards total offense while the South managed only 159.
Two other all-star games were also played Saturday.
The Small North and Small South game involved players from Division 4-7 schools, and there was a contest including high school players from eight-man football squads. Money raised from the All-Star Games is donated to children’s cancer research at Children Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee. According to the WFCA Website, this year’s trio of games raised more than $370,000.
