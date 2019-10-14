McFarland’s Matthew Klumpyan appeared to have the boys cross-country race under control at the Oct. 10 Koshkonong Klassic at Fort Atkinson.
The hard-working, dedicated senior was in front most of the race. But 100 meters from the finish, he was passed by Devin Woodcock of Milton and had to settle for second place.
Klumpyan – whose time of 17:02 was just two seconds slower than Woodcock – was disappointed he couldn’t cross the line first but not entirely upset by the outcome.
“I didn’t come out to here to win. I just came out to give it my all and was treating this more like a practice than going for that medal,” Klumpyan said.
Klumpyan built up a 30-second lead after starting fast on the course, which included two trips up a steep hill. The first journey up the hill went well, but Klumpyan said on the second trip, he knew Woodcock was gaining on him.
“I didn’t have as much left. I knew that was going to happen. I went out fast, because the coaches told me to. Take the lead and give it all you got,” Klumpyan said. “I will have to go out that hard again. I know that when it comes around to postseason and I will have to die a little less. Next time, hopefully, I will still have that 100 meters in me.”
Co-coach Andrew Garvey said running out front for most of the race should help Klumpyan in the Thursday, Oct. 17, Rock Valley Conference meet at Whitewater, and the WIAA Division 2 sectionals the following week.
“Experiencing that will be a confidence booster,” Garvey said. “Getting outkicked at the end, we can live with that. But he gained a lot of experience from running in front and built up some confidence.”
Milton ended up the overall winner with 36 team points while McFarland settled for second with 40.
All Spartan scoring runners finished in the top 16 as senior Evan Kania was fourth, senior Carson Aubey seventh, junior Ryan Wickersham 11th and junior Derek Sandine 16th.
In the girls race, the Spartans had several good finishes but the team ended up fourth with 72 points as Fort Atkinson took the top spot with 30.
Senior Sadie McCaulley was fourth, sophomore Felicia Zheng was 10th, senior Sarah Yavas was 13th, junior Morgan Mietz took 19th and sophomore Lilly Innes ended 26th.
The girls were only required to run up the hill once, but McCaulley said that didn’t necessarily make the course any easier.
“It’s a relatively flat course, which makes it harder mentally, because you can’t settle for a pace,” McCaulley said. “Usually, my strategy is to go out as fast as I can in the first mile, in the second mile hold that pace and then finish strong in the third mile.”
Garvey said the girls team ran well despite having some runners out due to illness and a steady rainfall that bathed the course.
“This meet is a tune-up meet for conference in a week,” Garvey said. “We experienced a lot of rain the previous week at Platteville with standing water. This course stood up, and we ran tough out here.”
