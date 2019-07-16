Residents in the McFarland School District (MSD) approved the budget and tax levy for the 2019-20 school year at its annual meeting and budget hearing Monday.
The McFarland School District is authorized to levy a tax of $17.18 million for the 2019-20 school year with state aid estimate reported July 1. The property tax levy is $11.72 per $1,000 of valuation, a 2.7 percent increase from the previous year.
The district is expected to receive $11.9 million in state aid. This is a $700,000 increase from the previous year.
MSD estimated expenditures to be $56.3 million. The budget is unofficial until November.
Enrollment numbers for the 2019-20 school year will be reported the third Friday of September. The equalized value report, state equalization aid and the revenue cap will be reported in October. General operations expenditures and final levy amounts will be reported in November. The board set levy will be set by Nov. 1.
