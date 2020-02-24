Beloit Turner senior Jordan Majeed, who has made life miserable for the McFarland High School boys basketball team in recent years, came up with another big game Feb. 21 when the Trojans entertained the Spartans.
Majeed scored a game-high 21 points as Beloit Turner defeated McFarland 61-46. Last season, Majeed had 43 points against McFarland in another Beloit Turner victory and has scored in double figures in six of seven contests.
Danny Burrows had 12 points for Turner and Dai’Vontrelle Strong scored 10.
McFarland, which trailed the Trojans 23-18 at halftime before getting outscored 38-28 in the second half, was led by junior Blake Kes with 19 points.
The loss was the Spartans fifth in the last six games.
McFarland, which fell to 10-10 overall and 8-8 in the Rock Valley Conference, travels to Edgerton on Thursday, Feb. 27, with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
The Spartans open the WIAA Division 2 tournament Tuesday, March 3, with a home game against Portage. That game will start at 7 p.m. McFarland is ranked No. 6 in its sectional bracket and Portage is No. 11. The winner of that game will play at DeForest on Friday, March 6.
East Troy 82, Spartans 37
East Troy’s multitude of offensive scoring weapons was too much for the visiting McFarland High School boys basketball team in its Feb. 18 Rock Valley Conference game.
Longtime nemesis A.J. Vukovich scored 27 points as the Trojans took an easy 82-37 victory.
East Troy led McFarland 51-24 at the half and then maintained control in the second half with a 31-13 scoring edge.
McFarland’s best performance came from junior Jackson Werwinski who scored 10 points. Garrett Larson had seven, and no one else on the team scored more than four.
Quinten Lottig had 13 points for East Troy, and Chase Cummings and Eli Hart both had 10.
It was the third straight season East Troy has swept two games from the Spartans. In January, McFarland lost at home to the Trojans 85-73.
