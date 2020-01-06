McFarland scored the first goal of the game, but its lead didn’t last long as the host Sauk Prairie Eagles took an 8-2 win over the Spartans in a Jan. 3 Badger Conference crossover game.
Grant Newcomer scored an unassisted goal at 9:38 of the first period, but things started to unravel for the Spartans in the second period as Sauk Prairie tallied four times.
Camden Desroches scored the tying goal at 2:49 and put the Eagles ahead with a short-handed score at 10:41. Seventy-five seconds later, Riley Jelinek gave Sauk Prairie a 3-1 lead, and Nick Mast added the fourth goal with four seconds remaining in the period.
Jelinek completed a three-goal hat trick early in the third period to increase the Eagles lead to 6-1. McFarland fought back at 7:32 as Chase Quelle scored on the power play off Newcomer’s assist. But Mast added his second goal of the night at 10:21, and Desroches put in his third goal three minutes later.
Jelinek had four assists to give him 17 for the season. His hat trick also increased his goal total to 15.
Sauk Prairie outshot McFarland 31-27, as Spartan netminder Gus Hoel made 23 saves, and the Eagles’ Jordan O’Connor had 25 stops. The defeat broke the Spartans three-game winning streak. McFarland plays at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Monroe.
Monroe won 11 of its first 12 games this season and have three players with 30 or more points: Cade Janecke, Payton Stauffacher and Hayden Roth. The Cheesemakers only defeat came at Sauk Prairie on Nov. 26.
