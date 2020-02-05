Senior Alton Slane has been like a Swiss army knife on the McFarland High School boys swimming team with his ability to compete in many different events and come up with impressive finishes.
Slane slashed his way to some top-notch results at the Feb. 1 Small School State invitational at Plymouth High School as the Spartans finished second in overall points to Madison Edgewood.
Slane took second and teammate senior Truitt Landolt took third in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:50.52. In the 500-freestyle, Slane completed the distance in 5:04.36 with Landolt finishing right behind him in fourth. Slane was also part of the 400-freestyle relay and worked with sophomore Ansel Kreft, junior Kobie Smith and Landolt to take second place in 3:24.04.
McFarland also managed a second-place finish in the 200-freestyle relay with junior Logan Schulz, freshman Patrick Zabawa, Smith and senior Bryce Thompson completing the race in 1:32.80, only .39 seconds in back of race winner Madison Edgewood.
Kreft was a third-place finisher in the 100-butterfly with a time of 56.03, and Schulz was also third in the 100-freestyle in 50.52 and the 100-breaststroke in 1:00.98.
The Spartans had 292 team points to finish second to Edgewood with 354. Whitefish Bay was third with 210, Door County United fourth with 199 and Monona Grove fifth with 194.
McFarland has a meet scheduled for Friday, Feb. 7, at Waunakee with the first event scheduled for 6 p.m.
McFarland 82, Waunakee 80
Waunakee had nine wins in 11 events, but the McFarland High School boys swimming team kept pace with the visiting Warriors with a number of second- and third-place finishes to take an 82-80 victory Jan. 28.
McFarland won two events including the 200-yard freestyle relay as Smith, Schulz, Zabawa and Thompson completed the distance in 1:35.04, and the 100-breaststroke where Schulz triumphed in 1:03.07, just .6 seconds faster than teammate Smith in second.
But the Spartans took second and third in eight other swims and earned enough points to cancel out Waunakee’s victories.
The 200-medley relay team of Slane, Schulz, Kreft and Landolt was runner-up to the Warriors followed by the the third-place quartet of Michael Thorson, Luke Mandli, Sean O’Connor and Zabawa. The 400-freestyle relay saw a similar outcome as the foursome of Slane, Kreft, Smith and Landolt took second, and Mandli, Cooper Hiltbrand, Thorson and Thompson ended third.
Slane and Thompson were two-three in the 200-freestyle, Landolt and Smith took second and third, respectively, in the 200-individual medley, Schulz was second and Zabawa third in the 50-freestyle, Thompson and Zabawa ended second and third, respectively, in the 100-freestyle, Slane was runner-up and Landolt third in the 500-freestyle, and Kreft and Thorson finished second and third, respectively, in the 100-backstroke. In the 100-butterfly, Kreft was second and Nathan Dant was fourth.
Waunakee’s Luke Kobza, Paul Busse and Zach Vinson each won two races. Kozba was the top finisher in the 200-freestyle and 100-freestyle, Busse took first in the 200-individual medley and 500-freestyle, and Vinson triumphed in the 100-butterfly and 100-backstroke.
