Providing care for a friend or family member can be a rewarding experience, but it often provides challenges too.
More than 65 million family caregivers in America provide a vast array of emotional, financial, nursing, homemaking and other services on a daily or on an intermittent basis and may find themselves struggling to meet the needs of their loved one and themselves.
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational workshop series designed to provide tools caregivers need to better care for themselves. Participants will learn how to reduce stress, improve self-confidence, better communicate feelings, find life balance, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources.
Area Agency on Aging is sponsoring the workshop in McFarland in March. This program was adapted from a model from Stanford University and has been test and evaluated. Two experienced leaders conduct each class. Interactive lessons, discussions and brainstorming help participants take the “tools” they choose and put them into action for their life.
Sessions are scheduled every Tuesday for six weeks and begin March 3. Classes will be held from 1-2:30 p.m. at the E.D. Locke Public Library. There is a $30 fee for the program.
For more information or to register, call Sara Sprang at 838-7117.
