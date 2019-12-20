Dane County sheriff’s deputies responded to two drug overdoses Thursday, Dec. 19.
At 12:40 p.m., an unconscious woman was reported on Bruns Avenue in the Town of Blooming Grove. When deputies and EMS arrived, they found a man and woman had overdosed.
The 53-year-old male from Madison was administered Narcan and revived at the scene by Madison Fire paramedics. The female, Cathy L. Byndom, 60, of Madison, was transported to a local hospital where she was revived. Byndom is tentatively charged with one count of child neglect, as she was watching a relative’s children at the time of the incident. The children were returned to their mother.
At 2:18 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Tower Road in the Town of Dunn for a 30-year-old man who overdosed and was unresponsive. A deputy administered Narcan and performed CCR until the man regained consciousness. McFarland EMS transported him to a local hospital. He will be referred to the Madison Addiction Recovery Initiative (MARI).
The Midland United Methodist Church and the Northwest Dane Cares Coalition will sponsor a Narcan presentation and training at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21 The event will be held at the church, 10235 Highway KP in Mazomanie.
The training is free and open to the public. To register, call the Rev. John Oliver at 767-2258 or Doug McLain at 316-1118.
