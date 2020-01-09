Thursday, Jan. 9
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., free, no registration required
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m.
Driftless Dreams presentation, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., owner of Driftless Dreams organic farm to speak about potential benefits of CBD oil and answer questions
Friday, Jan. 10
Late Night Locke Movie:“Spaceballs,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 13
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make crafts with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teen Advisory Board meeting, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 14
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., activity introducing monthly book, open to grades K-3
Wednesday, Jan. 15
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., no registration required, free
Adult craft club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30 p.m., tassel jewelry
Thursday, Jan. 16
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., music theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Saturday, Jan. 18
Tanzanian Night, Christ the King Parish, 6-8 p.m., support sister parish in Tanzania with Tanzanian foods, silent auction of Tanzanian items, 50/50 raffles, informational booths, games and more
Monday, Jan. 20
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Coffee with a Cop, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-4 p.m., join McFarland Police Department officer Jacqueline Statz for coffee, a snack and a chat to learn about the village police department
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Page Turners book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., “Monday’s Not Coming” by Tiffany D. Jackson
Disney for Adults: “Beauty and the Besst,” E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7:45 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Thursday, Jan. 23
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Friday, Jan. 24
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Teens After Hours, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., pancake art, register at library’s website
Saturday, Jan. 25
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a paper circuits, grades 1-5
“Frozen Jr.” musical, McFarland High School, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Indian Mound Middle School theater production
Sunday, Jan. 26
Sunday Snacktacular, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., bring appetizer for potluck and discuss recipes
Monday, Jan. 27
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 28
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade Book Explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Jan. 29
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.