The No. 2 duo of Sadie Bartzen and Sarah Kopp survived a three-set showdown to help the McFarland High School girls tennis team win a 6-1 Rock Valley Conference match against Jefferson on Sept. 5.
Bartzen and Kopp lost their first set against Eagles Eden Dempsen and Meghan Magner 6-4, but came back to win the second set 6-1. In the third set tiebreaker, the Spartan duo prevailed 11-9.
Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes at No. 2 doubles took a 6-1, 6-1 decision over Mckenzie Pinnow and Rialey Martin of Jefferson, and McFarland’s No. 3 duo of Kimiya Pournik and Lauren Sheilds outdueled Alivia Dearborn and Brittney Mengel 6-2, 6-1.
In the singles matches, McFarland had three winners as No. 2 Aeryn Olson downed Jefferson’s Eryn Warner 6-2, 6-3, No. 3 Laura Maudlin beat Grace Niebler 7-5, 7-5, and No. 4 Lexi Mazzara was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Laura Traver.
Michelle Butcher, McFarland No. 1 singles player, lost 6-2, 6-3 to Anna Kellsen.
The Spartans return to the court this afternoon with another conference match against visiting Edgerton. The first serve is scheduled for 4:15 p.m.
Big Foot 4, Spartans 3
Three of McFarland’s singles flights were winners, but the team lost all doubles matches as Big Foot squeaked by in a conference dual.
No. 1 Butcher beat the Chiefs Hannah Palmer 3-6, 6-2, 10-6, No. 3 Maudlin took a 6-1, 6-4 win over Casey Kirschlager, and No. 4 Mazzara defeated Morgan Berg 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Olson fell to Big Foot’s Jameson Gregory 6-4, 6-2.
In the doubles competition, No. 1 Corcoran and Henes fell 6-1, 6-0 to the Chiefs’ Claire Heckert and Emily Gauger, No. 2 Bartzen and Kopp dropped a 6-3, 6-4 decision to Annie Rowe and Keaton Sperling, and in the No. 3 match, Pournik and Sheilds were defeated 6-4, 6-2 by Big Foot’s Katie Kirschlager and Hanah Nordmeyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.