Members of the National Wild Turkey Federation and Mad City Gobblers will be at area stores in November to raise funds to help needy families in the area during the Thanksgiving holiday.
This is the 10th year the groups have been collecting funds for this cause. All the proceeds collected will be used to purchase turkeys for local food pantries.
Members and other volunteers will accept donations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Nov. 8-10, and Friday through Sunday, Nov. 15-17.
They will be at Pick ’n Save stores in Monona, McFarland and Middleton, and Metro Market on Cottage Grove Road in Madison.
For more information or to volunteer, contact Bill Alber at 335-8891 or 1shotb@gmail.com.
