The village of McFarland is looking for five to nine residents for the new ad hoc sustainability committee.
Members of the advisory committee will work with residents, village staff and consultants to draft and develop a sustainability plan for implementation.
The committee will also evaluate and recommend whether to joiin the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resource Green Tier Program, a program that encourages communities, businesses and other organizations to implement sustainable practices and improve communication with the DNR.
A recommendation to the village board to become a standing committee will be made by the sustainability committee when work is completed.
Letters of interested should be emailed to village.administration@mcfarland.wi.us by Monday, March 13. Contact administration at 838-3153 for more information.
Committee members will be appointed by Village President Brad Czebotar and be subject to confirmation by the McFarland Village Board.
