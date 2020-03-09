Several members of the McFarland High School boys basketball team were thinking about Ethan Larsen entering the March 6 WIAA Division 2 state regional game at DeForest. Many were boys soccer teammates of Larsen, who died unexpectedly the day before.
With heavy hearts, the Spartans took the court against the Norskies with the high-scoring guard tandem of Trey Schroeder and Max Weisbrod and nearly pulled off the upset.
Junior sharp-shooter Pete Pavelec scored 19 points, and senior Max Hanson and sophomore Zach Nichols had 15, but the Spartans couldn’t bring down DeForest, which won 63-60 in overtime to end McFarland’s season with an overall record of 12-12 and a 9-9 record in the Rock Valley Conference.
Head coach Jeff Meinholdt said his players were saddened by Larsen’s death but pushed those thoughts aside on the basketball court.
“They used the game as kind of a getaway, and they were really focused,” Meinholdt said. “Our defense came to play. We knew we had to play almost a near-perfect game defensively, and we did that the majority of the game.”
McFarland led 26-23 at halftime, but the game was forced into overtime after a 55-55 tie after regulation. Two free throws by DeForest’s Jahyl Bonds in the closing seconds gave the Norskies a 63-60 lead. A 3-pont shot by the Spartans on their last possession fell short as DeForest took the victory.
Meinholdt said in preparation for the game, coaches and players watched game film and conducted practices by simulating DeForest’s on-court strategy. It almost worked.
“We knew we had to play a perfect game and we were pretty darn close to it,” Meinholdt said.
Meinholdt added he was pleased with his team’s aggressiveness and unselfishness on offense, and its success at grabbing rebounds. While he took the defeat hard, Meinholdt said the atmosphere at DeForest was fun and his players enjoyed themselves.
“Our student section was loud. It was a fun game for me to coach in personally,” he said. “I think overall with everything we’ve been through this season with the injuries, illnesses and other things outside of our control, giving DeForest quite a scare was pretty good for our team.”
Schroeder led DeForest with 25 points, and Bonds and Deven Magli both scored 10.
McFarland hit six shots from the arc with Pavelec making three. Schroeder hit two of DeForest’s five 3-pointers.
The Spartans will graduate four seniors including Hanson, Ethan Nichols, Austin Miller and BJ Bruce. Meinholdt said all four were instrumental in building the boys basketball program.
“They are just tremendous multisport athletes and tremendous guys,” he said. “They came to work every day, and practiced and competed at the highest level they possibly could. They set the bar for how hard you have to work as a varsity player.”
While the loss of the seniors will be hard, McFarland returns several varsity seasoned players including juniors Jackson Werwinski, Blake Kes and Pavelec. Meinholdt said they will be expected to take over leadership roles as seniors.
“I think they are ready to lead the team. Those three are a solid group to bring back,” Meinholdt said.
Spartans 68, Portage 54
McFarland held a 31-24 halftime advantage against visiting Portage in the WIAA Division 2 regional opener on March 3, but Pavelec and Werwinski were not content to just sit on the lead.
Both scored 15 points in the second half – making up 30 of the Spartans’ total of 37 – as McFarland defeated the Warriors 68-54.
Pavelec hit four 3-point shots to lead the Spartans with 23 points. Werwinski hit a trio of threes to end with 20 points. Kes added nine points including 5-of-8 free-throw shooting.
Meinholdt said aggressive defensive play helped the Spartans beat the Warriors.
“We knew going in they had a couple of guards that could handle the ball,” Meinholdt said. “We forced some really bad shots on their part, and we were able to rebound and get transition points out of it. I think that was kind of deflating to them. Our athleticism and speed came to play.”
Portage’s Brett Walker led his team with 17 points and hit all three of the Warriors’ 3-point baskets. Dale Sheppard added 10 points.
It was McFarland’s first postseason win since March 6, 2015, when it won a 54-50 decision at Fort Atkinson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.