With the threatening wintry weather forcing some teams to cancel, the McFarland High School boys swimming team made the trip down Highway 51 for the 2020 Boys College Events Invitational at Stoughton and easily froze out three other participating schools.
The Spartans won six of 12 events to take first place with 564 team points, 106 more than by second-place DeForest, which ended with 458. Baraboo took third with 433 points and host Stoughton finished fourth with 418.
It was another example of McFarland showing its muscle and determination with the WIAA Division 2 state tournament scheduled in five weeks.
Logan Schulz was the winner in two events. He won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:02.02, five seconds faster than Baraboo’s Seth Hittman. Schulz also triumphed in the 200-breaststroke with a time of 2:18.52 with teammate Luke Mandli taking second.
McFarland also had a one-two finish in the 100-yard freestyle as Bryce Thompson took the top spot in 53.69 seconds and Patrick Zabawa finishing very close behind him with a time of 53.80.
Truitt Landolt mastered the 400-individual medley in 4:36.89, nearly a second faster than Conner Clark of Stoughton. Landolt’s teammate, Alton Slane, finished third in 4:42.16.
The Spartans grabbed first in two relay races. In the 800-freestyle relay, Thompson, Ansel Kreft, Slane and Landolt finished the distance in 7:57.55, nearly 11 seconds quicker than Stoughton.
McFarland also conquered the 400-medley relay as Slane, Schulz, Kreft and Landolt finished with a time of 3:53.59, 2.4 seconds faster than second-place Baraboo.
Schulz, Zabawa, Thompson and Cooper Hiltbrand swam the 200-freestyle relay and finished third.
In other events, Kreft was third in the 200-butterfly, Zabawa was second in the 50-freestyle, Mandli was second and Michael Thorson, fourth in the 500-freestyle, Kreft and Thorson were second and third. respectively. in the 200-backstroke, and Slane was third and Landolt fourth in the 1,000-freestyle.
The Spartans compete in a swimming invitational Saturday. Jan. 18. in Middleton with the first event scheduled for 11 a.m.
