Andrew Bremer was appointed as the community and economic development director by the McFarland Village Board at its July 22 meeting. He will begin his duties Aug. 12.
He is replacing Pauline Boness, who recently retired after more than 20 years of service with the village.
Bremer was a senior planner with MSA Professional Services in Madison for more than 13 years where he has been specifically contracted by the village since 2015 to assist with project plan development for McFarland’s tax increment districts.
“He already has a lot of direct knowledge of many of our current projects enabling him to hit the ground running when he begins,” said McFarland Village Administrator Matt Schuenke.
Bremer has a bachelor’s degree in natural resources in forest science from UW-Madison and a master’s degree in urban planning with a certificate in geographic information systems from UW-Milwaukee. He holds a professional designation as an American Institute of Certified Planner.
“We are very pleased to bring someone in with such a wealth of experience and knowledge in both community and economic development as it helps reaffirm our objectives when we approved the position to be filled,” Schuenke said.
