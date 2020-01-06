Dane County Parks will host a public information meeting regarding planning and design for the second phase of the Lower Yahara River Trail. The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at the Town of Pleasant Springs Town Hall, 2354 Highway N, Stoughton.
Dane County Parks retained the Madison-based consulting firm KL Engineering Inc. in March 2019 to conduct environmental review, topographic survey, design and engineering for the proposed segment of trail extending between Fish Camp County Park and Lake Kegonsa State Park. Dane County Parks is also coordinating with the Wisconsin DNR on planning for additional trail through Lake Kegonsa State Park to Williams Drive in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
“We are extremely excited about the outdoor recreation opportunities that will be made possible when this next phase of the trail is completed. Phase one of the Lower Yahara River Trail has become one of the most popular off-road trails in Dane County,” said Dane County Executive Joe Parisi.
Planning for phase two of the trail is anticipated to be completed by fall of 2020. The construction schedule of the trail will be contingent upon obtaining necessary permit approvals and availability of funds.
For those who cannot attend the meeting, feedback and questions can be sent to
james@countyofdane.com, or by mail to Chris James, c/o Dane County Parks, 5201 Fen Oak Drive, Room 208, Madison, WI 53718.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.