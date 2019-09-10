After rushing for 206 yards in a loss the previous week to Big Foot, Beloit Turner’s running game was stopped cold by the host McFarland High School football team in the Friday, Sept. 6, Rock Valley Conference battle.
Beloit Turner managed only 27 yards rushing, and quarterback Jeremiah Price-Johnson threw two long touchdown passes to lead the Spartans to a 20-17 win over the Trojans.
It was McFarland’s first win after losses to Edgerton and Jefferson. Turner lost its second straight after opening the season with a win over Whitewater. Head coach Paul Ackley said it was great to finally get the first victory of the year, and he gave the team’s defense a lot of credit for neutralizing the Trojan running game.
“I felt our defense did a great job swarming to the ball,” Ackley said. “We also tackled well. Once we were able to get to the ball carriers, they weren’t able to get additional yards.”
Trojan quarterback Kenny Draeving, who rushed for 133 yards against Big Foot, was not able to produce against McFarland as Jonah Pribbenow led with 15 total tackles, and Jonathon Cain and Zach Gunderson each had 10. Pribbenow and Gunderson each forced a fumble, and Cam Schaaf had an interception plus eight total tackles. McFarland’s defense sacked Draeving five times.
Draeving scored first on a 1-yard run, but Price-Johnson tied the game with a 78-yard scoring pass to Nic Hall. Preston Vines gave Turner with an 18-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter. Price-Johnson put his arm to work again and threw another 78-yard touchdown pass to Xavier Schreiber. The extra point was blocked and Turner remained on top 14-13.
Ismael Lopez kicked a 28-yard field goal to give the Trojans a 17-13 halftime lead. McFarland took the lead for good at 2:05 of the third quarter as Hall reached the end zone on a 33-yard run. Matt Amrhein’s conversion put the Spartans on top 20-17.
The Spartans kept their lead throughout the remainder of the game, although Turner put together one final drive that put the ball on the McFarland 26-yard line. But the Spartan defense knocked down some passes by Draeving and left the field with the victory.
Price-Johnson ended the game with 7-of-13 completions for 195 yards and gained 53 yards in 13 rushing attempts. Ackley said Price-Johnson did well behind center.
“We found some things we need to correct, but that’s no different than any other position. We thought he controlled the game well,” Ackley said.
Hall ended with four catches for 96 yards.
While the Trojan running game was stalled, Draeving completed 14-of-25 passes for 214 yards in a losing effort.
McFarland travels to undefeated East Troy on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.
East Troy is led by quarterback Mac Dudkiewicz, who has thrown for 881 yards and eight touchdowns.
Jordan Matson leads the team with 19 catches for 409 yards and three touchdowns.
East Troy, which is tied with Evansville for the conference lead, has beaten Clinton, Whitewater and Big Foot.
Ackley said his team will focus on keeping the East Troy passing game under control.
“East Troy is always aggressive. They love coming after you and love hitting,” Ackley said. “They work hard as a group. I think we play them pretty well when they are on a roll.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.