It appears Carson Eccles and Emily Gates are carrying the McFarland High School girls golf team on their backs with the postseason set to begin in a few weeks.
Both shot a 49 as the Spartans took fourth place Tuesday, Sept. 10, at the Rock Valley Conference nine-hole mini-meet in Edgerton.
Eccles struggled on a few holes but still managed three pars and two bogeys. Gates also ran into some bad luck, but still scored a birdie on the par-4, second hole, parred another hole and had three bogeys.
Freshmen Nikkia Kohn and Emily Schoeller both shot a 64. MacKenzie Rynes ended with a 73.
Cambridge was first with a team score of 185, Lakeside Lutheran took second with 196, and Jefferson was third with 203. McFarland’s team score was 226, two ahead of fifth-place Edgerton. Maya Heckmann of Lakeside Lutheran had the lowest score among individual golfers with a 40.
Clinton Mini-Meet
Struggles on some holes at the Prairie Woods Golf Course sent McFarland to a seventh-place finish at the Monday, Sept. 9, mini-meet in Clinton.
The Spartan team combined for 12 holes with a score of eight or higher. Yet, Eccles continued her excellent consistent play with two pars and four bogeys for a team-low 48. Gates scored an 11 on the par-3, 11th hole but came back with a par and four bogeys to finish with a 53.
Schoeller had one par on her way to a 62, Kohn ended with two bogeys and a 65, and Rynes scored a 75.
The Spartans had 228 team strokes but were only three strokes behind sixth-place East Troy and seven behind fifth-place Edgerton.
Cambridge ended with a 197 to take first, followed by Lakeside Lutheran and Jefferson, which were tied with 205. Heckmann and Cambridge’s Mary Hommen both shot a 42 to tie for the best individual score.
