Senior Alton Slane and sophomore Ansel Kreft will be very busy Friday, Feb. 21, at the UW-Madison Natatorium.
Both McFarland High School boys swimmers are scheduled to compete in four events during the WIAA Division 2 state tournament with first events set for 6:30 p.m.
Slane will run in two individual events: the 200-yard freestyle where he finished fifth at the Feb. 15 Baraboo sectionals with a time of 1:52.11, and the 500-freestyle where took fourth after completing the race in 5:04.12.
Kreft will run in the 100-butterfly after finishing fourth in Baraboo with a time of 54.68 and 100-backstroke where he captured eighth in 57.04.
Slane and Kreft will race in the 200-medley relay with junior Logan Schulz and senior Truitt Landolt after the team ended third in sectionals with a time of 1:41.44. The duo will also work with Landolt and junior Kobie Smith in the 400-freestyle relay, which ended up fifth with a time of 3:24.63.
The 200-freestyle relay team also qualified for state after the quartet of Schulz, Smith, freshman Patrick Zabawa and senior Bryce Thompson took fourth at sectionals in 1:32.19.
Slane will be joined in the 500-freestyle with Landolt, who took sixth place in 5:12.72.
McFarland ended the sectionals in third place with 265.5 points. Madison Edgewood took first with 391, and Sauk Prairie/Wisconsin Heights was second with 286.5.
