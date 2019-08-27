Senior Jonathon Cain worked very hard in the offseason to be the McFarland High School football team’s first-string middle linebacker.
In Friday’s opening game against visiting Edgerton, the 5-foot-9, 220-pound Cain showed Spartan fans the results of his efforts with a team-leading 16 total tackles, including some very decisive hits on Crimson Tide ball carriers.
Unfortunately, penalties and mistakes cost the inexperienced McFarland squad, which lost to Edgerton 28-7 in the Rock Valley Conference season opener for both teams. For Edgerton, it had to be sweet revenge after it suffered a season-opening 57-34 defeat to the Spartans in 2018.
Cain, who had 19 career total tackles in his previous two seasons on varsity, made life difficult for the Crimson Tide, which gained 117 yards rushing but didn’t pass particularly well against Spartan defenders.
On several plays, Edgerton running backs couldn’t seem to get past Cain who had them in bear hugs after short gains from the line of scrimmage. Cain said practices have focused on how to use the hands to execute tackles.
“You focus on using your hands to get off blocks,” Cain said. “It’s not a whole lot of standing people up and wondering which way the ball is going. It’s a matter of knowing what to do when you get there. All I do is read and get to the ball.
“This year, there has been a lot of pressure on me. I’ve been in the weight room a lot trying to increase my strength, and it’s paid off tremendously.”
McFarland got off to a fast start when quarterback Nic Hall hit Jacob Semmann with a 27-yard scoring pass with a little over two minutes gone in the first quarter. Head coach Paul Ackley was impressed.
“The first drive looked wonderful, didn’t it?” he said after the game.
Then mistakes, including penalties, missed assignments and turnovers, started to haunt the Spartans. On the team’s next possession, the Spartans started with good field position at their own 45-yard line, but penalties pushed the ball back to 27, leaving McFarland with a third down and 22. Running back Connor Frasier gained 12 yards, but the Spartans were still forced to punt.
The Spartans would commit more backbreaking penalties in the first half, but the biggest one came when Edgerton had the ball with 2:21 left before halftime. A pass interference infraction moved the ball to the McFarland 33 where quarterback Drew Hanson threw a touchdown pass to Nick Spang to tie the game 7-7.
With 1:11 remaining in the third quarter, Edgerton broke the tie on a 9-yard run by Skyler Gullickson.
McFarland fumbled away the ensuing kickoff to give Edgerton the ball on the Spartans’ 26, but the defense held back the Crimson Tide, forcing them to attempt a 48-yard field goal, which fell short of the crossbar by 5 yards.
With one second left in the third quarter, Frasier broke free for a 51-yard run that put the ball on the Edgerton 29.
Two minutes into the fourth quarter, it appeared McFarland tied the game on a 20-yard run by Hall, but the play was called back on another penalty. On fourth-and-11, Hall missed on a pass to Tyler Neild, giving the ball back to Edgerton.
Ackley said a younger team must learn to forget the mistakes it makes and move forward.
“Penalties hurt, but we need to respond to them,” Ackley said. “You can be disappointed, but you can’t mope around. We got some guys that are getting varsity experience for the first time.”
A 38-yard run by Spang put the Crimson Tide at the McFarland 23. Spang increased Edgerton’s lead to 14 points on a 1-yard run with five minutes left in the game.
On the Spartans’ next possession, Hall threw an interception to give Edgerton the ball on the McFarland 14. Hanson eventually tallied on a 5-yard run to put the Crimson Tide ahead 28-7 with 2:19 remaining.
Making his debut at quarterback, Hall completed 9-of-12 passes for 42 yards and rushed for 20 yards on nine carries. Hall said playing quarterback for the time was a learning experience.
“It was just the little things we weren’t focusing on,” Hall said. “Everyone needed to do a little bit more, but we’re good. We’ll learn from this, for sure.”
Frasier ran the ball 10 times for 99 yards, and Semmann caught five passes for 36 yards. McFarland had 180 yards total offense while Edgerton had 287.
Aside from Cain, Cam Schaaf played a strong game at safety with 12 total tackles, and linebacker Jonah Pribbenow made 12 tackles.
McFarland competes Friday at Jefferson with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. The Eagles won Friday at Big Foot 34-20 with Jeffery Zeh rushing for 187 yards and three touchdowns, and Dean Neff gaining 149 yards on the ground with two touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.