A 21-year-old Madison resident faces several charges after fleeing from Dane County deputies Sept. 5.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a blue 2007 Pontiac G6 at about 9:20 p.m. at Highway B and Keenan Road.
The driver fled shortly after the stop was initiated, and a pursuit ensued. The pursuit travelled through several jurisdictions, and reached a maximum speed of 94 mph while it travelled west on Highway 14, near Irish Lane, in Fitchburg. During the 20-minute pursuit, the driver stopped several times, then resumed his flight, in a relatively circuitous route through portions of Fitchburg, the Town and city of Madison, and the Town of Dunn.
The pursuit concluded when car became disabled after striking a curb in a roundabout at the end of Nobel Drive and Fahey Glen in Fitchburg, according to the sheriff’s office.
the driver was arrested for eluding, bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for operating after suspension. There were no injuries or property damage as a result of the pursuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.