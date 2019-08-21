Temporary widening work will occur this fall on the northbound side of Interstate 39/90, between Highway AB and the Highway 12/18 (Beltline) interchange near Madison.
Nightly lane closures are scheduled weeknights, and the work zone speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph within these limits. This widening work is anticipated to be completed in November.
In spring 2020, crews will reconstruct and expand I-39/90 within these limits as a continuation of the interstate expansion from the Illinois state line to Madison.
In March or April, all interstate traffic will shift onto the northbound side, utilizing the temporary widening lanes, so crews can reconstruct and expand the southbound lanes. Two lanes of travel will be maintained in each direction, separated by a barrier wall.
In July 2020, interstate traffic will shift onto that new southbound concrete pavement as crews complete expansion work on the northbound interstate lanes. A three-month closure of Siggelkow Road, under I-39/90, is planned for late summer and early fall 2020 for crews to reconstruct the northbound bridge over the roadway. The southbound interstate bridge over Siggelkow Road was completed in 2014.
All lane restrictions and work operations are weather dependent and subject to change.
I-39/90 remains open to two lanes in each direction during peak travel times. Nightly single lane closures will occur on the interstate weeknights within the construction project limits. The $31.3 million project is expected to be completed in November 2020.
Register for project email updates on the project website, www.i39-90.wi.gov, and follow the I-39/90 Project Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project.
