Thursday, Oct. 17
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., all skill levels welcome
PJ storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30 p.m., Halloween theme with songs, stories, rhymes crafts and a snack
Friday, Oct. 18
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Saturday, Oct. 19
Caregivers boot camp, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
King Fest pancake breakfast and bake sale, Christ the King Parish Hall, 5306 Main St., 8 a.m. to noon, all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast, $5 for adults, $2.50 for children ages 7-12, free for children 6 and younger, homemade baked goods available for purchase
Monday, Oct. 21
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
4th and 5th grade book explorers, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m., book club with monthly discussion and activity
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Thursday, Oct. 24
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory-friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, Oct. 25
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play with crafts and toys
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m., work on a project or learn to knit or crochet, all skills welcome
Teen Nerf capture the flag, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m., grades 6-12, McFarland Police Department joins Teens After Hours for Nerf capture the flag, library will provide guns and ammo, players can bring own gun, but not ammo, pizza served after game, registration required at mcfarlandlibrary.org
Happy Horses Halloween fall event, Three Gaits Therapeutic Horsemanship Center, 3741 Highway 138, Stoughton, 2:30-7:30 p.m., treats, games, hay rides, pumpkin decorating, bake sale, raffle and a chance to take photos with the horses, free admission
Saturday, Oct. 26
S.T.E.A.M. Saturday, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1:30 p.m. explore science, technology, engineering, art and math with a wand making workshop, grades 1-5
McFarland Halloween parade, Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 3 p.m., everyone is invited to march in the costume parade and enjoy high school band
Trunk-or-treat, McFarland True Value parking lot, 5210 Farwell St., 3:30 p.m., McFarland PTO and family volunteers to decorate vehicle trunks and hand out treats
Monday, Oct. 28
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Halloween play date, McFarland Villa Assisted Living, 5206 Paulson Court, 2-3:30 p.m., McFarland community members are invited for multigenerational playdates with toddlers ages 6 months and older and their caregivers featuring songs, stories and crafts with living community residents
Thursday, Oct. 31
Sensory storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 10-11 a.m., sensory friendly stories, songs, movement, mindfulness exercises and crafts, no registration required, free
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Teen Scream, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., grades 6-12, Halloween themed-night with games and snacks
Friday, Nov. 1
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play with crafts and toys
Monday, Nov. 4
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., storytime combines toddler movement, music and storytelling, no registration required, free
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Preschool storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., features songs, dances and activities, no registration required, free
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Baby & Me storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., share stories, songs, rhymes, and fingerplays followed by sensory playtime siblings are welcome to join, no registration required, free
Mystery book discussion, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6 p.m., discussion of “Jar of Hearts” by Jennifer Hillier
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.