The McFarland Village Board on Monday, Jan. 27, approved planning services for the pickleball development and the Larson Park hardscape projects.
The board approved conceptual planning services with Parkitecture + Planning for pickleball courts and an aquatic center.
A location for the courts has not been selected, but committee members plan to use the initial planning process to select a location.
The design process will begin once a location is selected and the extent of the amenity is known, according to a village board summary sheet.
In an email regarding a design and engineering proposal from Parkitecture + Planning to Village Administrator Matt Schuenke, principal architect Blake Theisen noted the multicourt facility is proposed for Lewis Park or Siggelkow Road Park.
The design would begin in February with public bidding in late spring or summer and construction during late fall. Final restoration will be in spring of 2021.
“The pickleball players in this community are saying, ‘Why can’t we have pickleball courts?” Trustee Dan Kolk said.
He explained that these courts could be constructed quickly.
“I think we should do this as soon as we can,” he said.
The conceptual design includes four to six courts, along with support infrastructure, such as pedestrian accommodations and drinking fountains.
The total cost of conceptual design and construction documents is $14,840. The 2020 budget allocates $150,000 to plan, design and construct pickleball courts.
Arnold Larson Park hardscape
The parks, recreation and natural resources committee will also make a recommendation to the village board for planning services for a Larson Park hardscape project.
Trustees have budgeted $100,000 for the improvement, and it could be constructed this year.
Arnold Larson Park is a popular location for events and gatherings in downtown McFarland. The park is commonly used for Sundaes on Thursdays, food truck rallies, concerts and other events with a large turnout.
“All of these things are encountered through the year, and the park does see a high turnout for these events causing concerns with future maintenance in its current condition,” the summary sheet notes.
Additional amenities proposed include a stage or amphitheater, seating and a fire pit.
Vandewalle and Associates submitted a proposal to the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.