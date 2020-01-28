The community in general, and high school in particular, were grieving Monday, Jan. 27, after a Jefferson father and son lost their lives in a three-vehicle crash in the Town of Oakland on a snowy Friday evening.
Brian Johnson and his sophomore son Kaden were driving home from a junior varsity basketball game in McFarland on Friday, Jan. 24. Snow and fog had moved into the area, and the roads were slick. As they traveled east of Cambridge on Highway 18, their van collided with a semi tanker at the intersection of Hope Lake Road.
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene just north of Lake Ripley at 7:32 p.m. The initial investigation found that a Kwik Trip fuel tanker was traveling west on Highway 18 when it began to swerve out of control, colliding with the eastbound van.
Jefferson County Chief Deputy Jeff Parker said the crash caused the tanker to spill 1,000 gallons of fuel, with some leaking into a nearby ditch.
The Johnsons both were pronounced dead at the scene. The tanker driver was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison with minor injuries. A third vehicle, a Kia, was involved in the crash, but the driver was uninjured, Parker said.
But as law enforcement dealt with the immediate concerns and began its investigation, administrators at the School District of Jefferson began confronting how to handle the long-term impacts on the community.
District Administrator Mark Rollefson said that for hours on Saturday, the district’s pupil services team made up of administrators, staff, guidance counselors and school psychologists met to discuss how they would work together to help their students deal with their grief.
The district quickly put a plan in place and distributed guidance to teachers in how to discuss the tragedy with students of all ages.
“I can say that any time when we’ve had tragedy and strife in our community, I’ve always been impressed by the outpouring of support from parents and kids and staff,” Rollefson said. “I’m really proud of our pupil services department and our administrative team in what they’ve got prepared to make sure kids are taken care of over the next several days. It’s a sad thing to get good at, but we certainly have learned from past experiences.”
With classes already cancelled Monday for a scheduled teacher in-service day, the district opened its high school doors to students for grief counseling from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rollefson said he was not certain how many students used the services, but that some did come in. He added that it was important for young people to have the opportunity to discuss and work through their grief, especially because it can be so confusing for them.
Daily Union sports editor Jalen Knuteson, reporter Henry Redman and lifestyles editor Craig Spychalla contributed to this report.
