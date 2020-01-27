It wasn’t a fall or a decision, but McFarland junior Zach Gunderson probably wasn’t complaining when he won his 100th career high school match for the Monona Grove/McFarland boys wrestling co-op.
A forfeit in the 152-pound bout against North Fort du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs helped Gunderson reach the milestone at the Bud Kane Family Classic on Jan. 25 at Madison East High School.
MGM co-coach Karl Voeck was proud of Gunderson’s achievement.
“He is the hardest worker I have ever seen,” said Voeck, who was co-head coach at the beginning of the season. “He is always looking for ways to improve and never backs down from a challenge.”
After winning his 100th match, Gunderson wanted to take on 160-pound Kaden Reetz from Madison Memorial even though his opponent would have a significant weight advantage on him. Voeck said Gunderson wanted to take on the challenge because Reetz took third place at state last season. Reetz ended up winning in an 8-0 major decision.
“Zach lost, but he saw it as a chance to learn what he needed to improve on for the last stretch of the season hopefully resulting in quailing for the state tournament,” Voeck said.
Gunderson won two other matches in falls to end 4-1 on the day.
MGM 126-pounder Cole Weaver and 182-pound Connor Frasier also had a good day by taking five wins each. Both pinned two opponents and won three matches via forfeit.
Schlicht won four matches at 285-pounds but was pinned in his final bout to finish 4-1. Cade Rux pinned two opponents at 132 pounds.
Monona Grove/McFarland finished sixth overall after losing the fifth-place match to Madison Memorial 58-24. The co-op beat Verona 41-30 and Madison West 42-24, but lost 46-33 to Riverdale and 48-30 to North Fond du Lac/St. Mary’s Springs.
Riverdale was the overall winner after beating Wilmot Union in the first-place match 46-35.
The wrestlers return to the mat Friday, Jan. 31, with a dual match at Milton. The first bout is scheduled for 7 p.m.
Fort Atkinson 60, MGM 24
Jaden Denman won his 113-pound match in a fall at five seconds, but MGM couldn’t defeat the Blackhawks at Fort Atkinson.
Gunderson was also victorious at 152 pounds by pinning his opponent in 49 seconds. Schlicht and Weaver both won via forfeit. Blare Wood at 120 pounds, Brandon Thao at 132 pounds, Rux at 138 pounds, Jedidiah Strait at 195 pounds and Guenther Switzer at 220 pounds were all defeated in pins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.