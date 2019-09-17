Conrad Elvehjem Primary School (CEPS) was evacuated at 9:18 a.m. Monday, Sept. 16, due to a gas leak at a home across the street from the school. The McFarland Police Department and Fire and EMS Department responded to the call.
A contractor for TDS Telecommunications was conducting a drilling operation to install fiber underground through pipes. One of the contractors was digging by hand to avoid tree roots when the contractor damaged a gas line owned by Alliant Energy, according to a statement from TDS Telecommunications.
The contractor followed company emergency procedures and notified the local gas company and emergency officials in McFarland.
“My understanding is the gas line wasn’t as far down as they though it would be, and that’s how they struck it,” McFarland Police Lt. Brian Redman said.
The fire department knocked on doors to evacuate residents within a one block radius of the property.
School staff requested buses to transport students and staff to Waubesa Intermediate School. Just before buses were on the scene, Alliant Energy shut off the gas line at 9:48 a.m. and sent a crew to fix the leak.
The McFarland Fire Department checked the school for gas with a sniff test and determined it was safe. Students and staff re-entered the school at 9:51 a.m. to carry on with the rest of the day.
“The line was clearly marked and while detailed digging was taking place to avoid such an incident, accidents do occur,” said TDS national communications manager DeAnne Boegli. “TDS would like to thank the first responders, school officials, students and neighborhood residents for their patience during the incident.”
Other than the leak, there was no further damage to the property.
