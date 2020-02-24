The League of Women Voters of Dane County will host a voter registration event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the E.D. Public Library, 5920 Milwaukee St., McFarland.
If you have moved since last voting or have never registered to vote, volunteers will help you get registered. You can check your polling place and your voter registration status at MyVote.wi.gov.
To register, you will need to provide an acceptable proof of residence such as a driver’s license or ID card. Other acceptable documents include a utility bill, a bank statement, a paystub, a document issued by a unit of government or a residential lease. Proof of residence documents must include the voter’s name and current residential address.
