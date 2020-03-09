It’s one of the most dreadful things an athlete can experience: a traumatic knee injury leading to hospital stays, months of rehabilitation and uncertainty of what will happen in the future.
Former McFarland High School athlete Katelynn Gunderson went through that experience April 13, 2018. She was competing in a match for the USA women’s national wrestling team in River Falls when her knee suddenly gave out, and her hopes for a successful women’s college wrestling career came to a temporary halt.
“The way my knee bent, it just couldn’t hold the position,” said Gunderson, a 2018 McFarland graduate who had signed a letter of intent to wrestle on the first women’s team at Lakeland University in Plymouth. “It just gave out. I was in so much pain. It sounded like a cork coming out of a champagne bottle.”
Gunderson underwent surgery for her torn ACL a few weeks later. After that came the long process of rehabilitating her knee, so she could return to the wrestling mat. The process was both frustrating and frightening.
“During surgery like that, your muscles shut off, which means I couldn’t flex it at all, and I had to get back to those motions and have my brain connect with my muscle again,” Gunderson said.
As soon as the knee was strong enough to walk on it without crutches or braces, Gunderson started the long process of getting back into shape. Obviously, she would not be able to wrestle for the Lakeland University women’s wrestling team in the 2018-19 season, so returning for the following campaign was her main goal. Every day, she made progress.
“I remember I could squat 145 pounds for the first time, and I thought my knee was going to snap, but it didn’t,” Gunderson said. “It was getting stronger and got stronger every day after that.”
At the same time, she was chomping at the bit, envious that her teammates were actively competing, but she couldn’t.
“I was extremely frustrated and felt extremely jealous,” Gunderson said. “I was so happy for my teammates and to see them compete. I never missed a practice and I always tried to be part of the team and offer support. It was hard watching them compete and not being able to. I just missed competing, but I also loved watching my best friends kick butt on the mat.”
While it was difficult to watch her teammates, sitting on the sidelines provided Gunderson with a ringside view of wrestling. She learned a lot about the sport, and the things she had to do to get better.
“I have always been on the mat and learning it from that point of view,” Gunderson said. “When I stepped away from it, I was able to see a different point of view from the outside. You learn a lot quicker. I learned the moves better.”
With the strength in her knee restored, Gunderson began her college wrestling career last fall and has already made herself an important member of the team. One of her biggest wins came Nov. 13 in a dual meet against UW-Stevens Point. Wrestling at 130 pounds, Gunderson appeared to be on the verge of losing the match to Abby Nelson of the Pointers. But she recovered and triumphed in a fall at 5:28.
“I didn’t come there to lose. I went there to prove that Lakeland had the best women’s team in Wisconsin,” Gunderson said. “I knew I only had 40 seconds left, stayed calm and collected myself and kept wrestling my match. I can’t get nervous and take a bad shot.”
Gunderson has captured other victories in her first full season as a college wrestler. She won one match by fall and another by decision at the Dec. 14 Lakeland University Muskie Duals against schools such as McMurray (Illinois), Adrian (Michigan), North Central (Illinois) and UW-Stevens Point. She also won in a technical fall at 123 pounds in the North Central Women’s Open.
She’s also had some setbacks. She lost two 123-pound bouts, one in a technical fall, the other in an 11-9 decision, at the Women’s Collegiate Wrestling Championships, which ended March 7 in Adrian. She advanced to the round of 16 last month at the Women’s College Wrestling Association Nationals in Marietta, Georgia, but lost in a 10-8 decision.
However, after all the work it took for her to return to competition, it’s been a joyful ride for Gunderson, who first learned about wrestling while watching her brother Zach perform before he entered McFarland High School. After that, she wrestled four years for the Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op under head coaches Randy Becker, Doug Peterson and Karl Voeck.
“They were beneficial on teaching me the moves; they never gave up on me and worked with me until I understood everything,” Gunderson said. “I could never thank them enough for putting up with me during my high school years.”
Gunderson’s biggest benefit was wrestling against boys at high school events. It was a challenge to take on opponents who weighed the same but with different muscle and bone structures. She said wrestling against males taught her to exceed her limits.
“I thought I always I had this boundary, but I was taught how to push past it,” Gunderson said. “The guys have a little more meat and a little more muscle. As a girl, I had to use more technique when wrestling. I loved wrestling with the boys and was always the type of girl to go into a male-dominated sport.”
Zach has been a source of inspiration for Katelynn, who considers him her best friend. Zach recently became the first Monona Grove/McFarland wrestling co-op competitor to advance to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament at Kohl Center.
“I think I can beat anyone if I put my mind to it. That’s something my brother has taught me,” Gunderson said. “I don’t need to look at how strong they are or what their rank is in the country. If you put your mind to it, you can beat anyone. I am a very confident wrestler.”
Wrestling has also helped guide her on what she hopes to do after college. She believes she is ready for anything once she receives her degree.
“Wrestling teaches that I can be anyone that I want, because I am a female in a male-dominated sport. We don’t need to be scared,” Gunderson said. “People see men running all different things. I’ve already stepped into a male-dominated world of wrestling, and now I’m going to be stepping into a male-dominated world of business. My voice can still be heard and I don’t need to be scared of anything. I just need to keep pushing and get where I want to be each time.”
