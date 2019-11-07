Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison announced as of Nov. 4 there will be no smoking of any kind allowed inside the casino.
Wisconsin’s only tobacco smoke-free casino has now amplified that by prohibiting all smoking products, electronic devices or otherwise.
The casino marked four years of being smoke-free Aug. 1.
“This past four years has been successful, and no doubt our decision to go smoke-free contributed immeasurably,” said Daniel Brown, executive manager, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison. “It enabled us to strengthen our customer base by attracting new customers. Additionally, a recent employee survey indicated positive comments from our staff. We strive for a healthy environment for both our guests and our staff. This decision was a win-win-win, for our guests, employees and business. Everyone acclimates and can appreciate a healthier indoor environment, and I feel confident this enhancement will be no different.”
While an estimated 95 percent of their guests don’t vape, Ho-Chunk Gaming Madison will continue to provide an outdoor climate-controlled smoking cubicle separate from the building, for their smoking clientele.
“We are intentional in our consideration and accommodation for all of our guests by offering them a comfortable environment,” Brown said.
