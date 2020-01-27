After a Change.org petition to save The Playsical Players program garnered nearly 200 signatures, the third session of the after-school theater classes reconvened Tuesday, Jan. 28.
After the McFarland School District terminated the program’s ability to rent district facility space, the third session of the program will meet biweekly until March 12 at Waubesa Intermediate School after an action plan was established with district staff. The fourth session is scheduled for March 17 through May 7.
“Neighbors really take care for their neighbors and look out for them,” owner Kristin Erickson said. “In this case, they spoke up.”
On Monday, Dec. 30, every WIS parent received an email from Superintendent Andrew Briddell announcing the district terminated the program’s ability to rent.
The next session was scheduled to begin Jan. 7. Administrators said The Playsical Players had advertised session dates before those dates were submitted and approved by staff.
“Unfortunately, the district is no longer able to host Playsical Players due to a number of ongoing logistical and procedural issues the district has experienced with the organization,” Briddell said in the letter. “Please know that principal Corey Shefchik, business manager Jeff Mahoney and I reached this difficult decision only after multiple attempts to resolve our concerns with the Playsical Players organization.”
The district provided after-school child care for families who had no child care in place.
“We are working to develop alternative after-school fine arts programming opportunities for our students,” the letter continued. “Although we do not have a timeline in place for new programming, our goal is to make it highly engaging and easily accessible for families and students.”
Erickson said the rules were difficult to follow as she was told conflicting policies, such as whether or not supplies could be stored in the multipurpose room.
In January 2019, the school district approved an increase in facility rental fees from $11 to $65 for for-profit entities. Erickson’s rent was decreased to the nonprofit amount of $45 that month. However, Erickson was informed that rent would be increased to $65 room beginning in September 2020.
The petition was signed by 187 community members petition to have the program reinstated. Parents made phone calls and sent letters to school and district administration.
Erickson and a group of parents met with Shefchik, vice principal Al Northouse and Mahoney on Jan. 7. Briddell did not attend the meeting due to illness, but he and Erickson spoke over the phone.
Administrators devised an action plan for the program, requiring the installation of a liaison to work with district and janitorial staff. The document also required names of people who would greet children upon arrival and take attendance.
Erickson started the program in 2014 after being inspired by her parents, Ann and Ernest Stanke, who were musicians in the Madison area.
“I was raised watching my dad work with these little children and saw what a difference it made in their lives,” Erickson said. “It was just ingrained in me.”
Erickson is hopeful to move forward in a positive direction.
“That’s wonderful but also too bad, I feel like if we had one meeting where any concerns were discussed, none of this would’ve happened,” she said. “Conversely, once it did happen, I was grateful to Dr. Briddell for taking the time to sit down and talk to us about the importance of Playsical to these children.”
