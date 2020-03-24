Dane County sheriff’s deputies worked with other area law enforcement overnight to recover another stolen vehicle.
At 2:18 a.m. Tuesday, March 24, a deputy attempted to stop a stolen 2013 Ford Escape on Highway 51 at Pflaum Road in Madison. When the driver fled, McFarland police deployed road spikes at Highway 51 and Highway 12. The spikes hit all four tires on the SUV and the vehicle came to a stop on Terminal Drive.
The driver and two passengers fled on foot. With the help of K-9 Kreed (Dane County Sheriff’s Office) and K-9 Tonto (Town of Madison Police Department), and a drone operated by Madison police, all three boys were apprehended.
A 15-year-old and two 14-year-old males will face charges including operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and obstructing.
The pursuit traveled about 4 miles and reached speeds of 100 mph. The Ford Escape was stolen from Fitchburg on March 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.