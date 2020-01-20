After scoring 29 points in a loss to East Troy, McFarland High School boys basketball junior guard Blake Kes put on another offensive show at Rock Valley Conference foe Brodhead on Jan. 16.
Kes struck for 23 points as the Spartans crushed the Cardinals 83-58. The win improved McFarland’s overall record to 7-3 and 5-2 in the conference to keep it in contention for the league title.
Kes hit a shot from 3-point territory and made 6-of-8 free throws as the Spartans jumped out to a 44-25 halftime lead. Brodhead couldn’t closer as the Spartans won the second-half scoring battle 39-33.
Aside from Kes, the Spartans had three other players in double figures with junior Jackson Werwinski putting in 16, junior Pete Pavelec hitting a pair of threes and scoring 14 points, and senior Max Hanson coming through with 12 points.
Brodhead committed 21 team fouls with McFarland making 20-of-26 from the free-throw line.
Brodhead’s Owen Leifker had 12 points, Connor Green had 11, and Brady Malkow had 10.
It was the Cardinals third straight loss.
Jefferson visits McFarland on Friday, Jan. 24, for another Rock Valley Conference matchup with tipoff scheduled for 7:15 p.m. The Spartans beat the Eagles 67-57 Dec. 3 at Jefferson as Werwinski led with 25 points and Kes had 18.
