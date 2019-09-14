After its former location in Middleton was flooded in August last year, Automation Arts moved to a new location at 5404 Voges Road just outside McFarland on July 1.
“It was sad to see a facility we were kind of birthed out of go through that,” Vice President of Business Development Eric Scharpf said.
Founded in 1993 in Middleton, Automation Arts specialized in presentation systems for residential services until restructuring in 2012.
It now primarily focuses on commercial audio-visual systems. They install microphones, speakers, televisions, projectors and other office and facility technology to improve collaboration in these spaces. While many of their clients are businesses, about a quarter of are higher education facilities.
When the building flooded, Scharpf said they were already considering moving to a different Madison location, because the company was growing out of the former space. Employees spent nearly a year in small temporary offices before moving into the Voges Road location.
“At the end of the day, it brought our team closer together, because we all had to roll up our sleeves to get ourselves moved out of that old space,” he said.
The new location is closer to Interstate 94 and allows easier transportation between the Madison area and the company’s second location in downtown Milwaukee.
“At any point in time, all 42 members might be in Milwaukee, all 42 team members might be in Madison depending on what’s going on,” he said.
Automation Arts recently worked with the Milwaukee School of Engineering in which every team member had to be at the location.
Automation Arts has settled into its new office space and is currently working on finalizing the technology in its own office as team members are busy doing work for other clients.
“We’re excited to get more ingrained on this side of town,” Scharpf said.
Automation Arts hopes to become more philanthropic and become familiar with local companies in the area and the industrial park.
“We’re excited to meet them and grow here,” he said. “We just are setting our roots here, so it’s exciting for all the opportunities we have on this side of town.”
