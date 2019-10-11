Two new fresh water wells will be dug in rural Uganda villages because McFarland Lutheran Church members, friends and local businesses have raised nearly $25,000 through the September Walk4Water at McDaniel Park on Lake Waubesa.
There were 117 people who joined the walk to help raise funds for the wells.
MLC members will fly to Uganda to dedicate the wells in early spring, 2020. It will be the second consecutive year two wells have been financed by congregation members, friends and McFarland-area businesses. The new wells will bring to five the total of rural Uganda wells developed through MLC’s Global Mission Committee.
The wells will be in the rural villages of Soni-Oruwa and Kasoka, two water-starved regions where women and girls walk long distances daily to obtain water from old, muddy polluted sources. The new wells will be bored by Water4Kids International, a U.S.-based nonprofit group that specializes in helping to provide clean water in remote Uganda villages. Exact locations for the wells will soon be determined, and contracts for drilling will be finalized.
“We are grateful for the outpouring of support from our corporate sponsors, McFarland Lutheran Church members and friends,” said Linda Ellestad, the MLC member who chairs the Walk4Water committee. “That support will change the lives of hundreds of people who have never had access to clean, fresh water. Children who have spent much of each day walking for polluted water will now be able to go to school.”
Local businesses helping sponsor the Walk4Water include Spartan Bowl, McFarland House Café, Anytime Fitness, Lakestone Properties, Marsden’s Pure Honey, Kwik Trip, Isthmus Engineering & Manufacturing, McFarland Quick & Clean Car Wash, Thompson Custom Builders, the UPS Store, Living Art Aquarium, American Family Insurance, Back In Motion, Anderson’s Pleasant Pumpkin Patch and State Farm Insurance.
Messiah Lutheran Church in Madison joined the effort as special co-sponsors.
McFarland Lutheran Church members will again take hundreds of children’s clothing items, school supplies and health products on the spring trip. The clothing for the Uganda children is currently being made, purchased and collected by congregation members.
