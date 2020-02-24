Thursday, Feb. 27
Dungeons and Dragons club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30-6 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
McFarland History with Ron Larson, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30
Friday, Feb. 28
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Knitting and crochet meetup, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1 p.m.
Teens After Hours, E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 29
McFarland Education Foundation Winter Bash, Spartan Bowl, 7-11 p.m., join MEF for a night of bowling, a cash bar, DJ, silent auction, food and 50/50 raffles to support college scholarships for McFarland High School seniors and grant money for teachers and staff, tickets cost $15 in advance at 2019mefwinterbash.eventbrite.com or $20 at the door
Sunday, March 1
McFarland Historical Society annual meeting, McFarland Municipal Center, 5915 Milwaukee St., 1 p.m., community activist Ginny Dodson will be honored, historian Simone Munson to give presentation on Wisconsin’s role in Women’s suffrage movement, Wisconsin wines, beverages and treats will be served
Monday, March 2
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., free, no registration required
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 3
Tip Tuesday: OverDrive (ebooks), E.D. Locke Public Library, 4 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Avoiding scams, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 4
Mystery Book Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m.
Thursday, March 5
Bridge Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 1-3 p.m.
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Friday, March 6
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., messy play, no registration required
Monday, March 9
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., free, no registration required
Monday Crafternoon, E.D. Locke Public Library, 2-3 p.m., drop by for crafting, coloring and coffee, bring own project or make craft with provided supplies, adults of all abilities welcome
Teen Advisory Board, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m.
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 10
Magic Tree House book club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 3:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Teen Dungeons and Dragons, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4:30 p.m., open to middle and high school students
Shared Table Community Meal, McFarland Lutheran Church, 5:15-6:15 p.m., free and nutritious meal for local residents, all are welcome
Stories from the Border, McFarland United Church of Christ, 5710 Anthony St., 6-9 p.m., community activist and lawyer Linda Zuba to speak about visits to the U.S. border to assist asylum seekers and discuss why they are fleeing their countries, what the U.S. is doing to help and common myths associated with their stories, light refreshments served at 6 p.m., presentation begins at 6:30 p.m., free, open to public, donations support Not In Our Name campaign to provide funds to organizations helping reunite separated families
Friday, March 13
Merry Munchkins, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9-11:30 a.m., clean play, no registration required
Late Night Locke Movie: Monty Python’s "And Now for Something Completely Different," E.D. Locke Public Library, 5:30-7 p.m.
Saturday, March 14
Voter registration, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., League of Women Voters of Dane County to host voter registration event, volunteers will help with registration, check polling place and voter registration status at MyVote.wi.gov
Sunday, March 15
Quarter auction, Viking Lanes banquet room, 1410 Highway 51, Stoughton, doors open at 11 a.m., bidding begins at noon, benefits Free Sales for Families, more than 15 vendors to auction off more than 115 items, bidding starts at one quarter, purchase one paddle for $5 or three for $10, learn more at freesalesforfamilies.org
Monday, March 16
Toddler storytime, E.D. Locke Public Library, 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., free, no registration required
Food pantry open, 5404 Anthony St., 3-6 p.m.
Teens After School: Oreo taste challenge, E.D. Locke Public Library, 4-5 p.m., teens grades 6-12, join a blind taste test of Oreo flavors, rank them and pick winner, registration not required
Disney for Adults: Aladdin, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday, March 17
Lighthouse keeping, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6-7 p.m.
Wednesday, March 18
Adult Craft Club, E.D. Locke Public Library, 6:30-7:30
Human trafficking forum, McFarland Municipal Center, 6:30-8 p.m., SlaveFree Madison guest speaker Ron Heinrich to give presentation about human trafficking, especially among youths, light refreshments served, free, no registration required, suggested for ages 15 and older, presented by McFarland RADAR Coalition
