As the holiday season approaches, dog boarding facilities are gearing up for one of the busiest times of the year.
The holiday season is one of the busiest travel times of the year. When going on vacation or visiting friends and relatives, pets often stay at boarding facilities.
At Unleashed in Cottage Grove, owners Ben Larson and Shreya Patel Larson plan to double staff to accommodate dogs who may spend Christmas at the facility in the coming weeks. The kennel has enough room for 60-70 dogs, and more than three-quarters of the space is already reserved.
Shreya Patel Larson and Ben Larson started Unleashed in September after purchasing the Rose-Run Kennels facility off Highway MN, a goal they began talking about 10 years ago. Shreya Patel Larson is a veterinarian at the UW.
Unleashed offers boarding, day care, grooming and pet cremation services. They hope to offer veterinarian services in the future.
“Maybe just over the few days of Christmas, if they’re going to have a lot of family, they need the dog a lot of times removed from that because it’s too hectic,” Ben Larson said. “It’s a combination of traveling or if they’re busing making plans and having a lot of guests over, they’ll need to have their dog stay for a couple days.”
Dogs can stay in single kennels or a shared kennel. An option called “TLC” room is also offered at Unleashed. If temperament allows, dogs stay in the home of an employee caretaker and 20-year industry veteran on the property.
Larson advises that pet owners make reservations early, as kennels around the holidays fill up fast.
“Christmas is an interesting situation, because it’s the entire holiday season,” he said. A lot of people, they’ll stay for Christmas in town, then they’ll travel and take a trip for the rest of their kids’ Christmas vacation.”
To prepare for the holidays, the kennel owners are ensuring someone is there to feed the dogs, give them playtime and clean kennels daily.
“We more than double our staff in any given shift at that time of year to make sure that the dogs are properly cared for,” Larson said.
The staff is prepping for a busy dropoff day on Dec. 23 and a busy pickup day on Dec. 26.
Canine boarding services at McFarland Animal Hospital has filled all 15 of its kennels for Christmas and has two spots left at New Year’s with additional animals on a waitlist. They also have eight individual cat condos.
Christmas and Thanksgiving are the animal hospital’s two busiest days, with spring break being the next busiest.
Practice manager and certified veterinary assistant Cheryl Bartels advises that owners have pet information and bedding, food and medications prepared so dropoff goes quickly. Medications should be clearly labeled.
Staff tend to see many older dogs stay at the facility. All animals are under the care of veterinarian staff who ensure animals are given proper medication, diet requirements and any other special treatments.
“I would just say that when they’re gone, they should always have a number that they can be reached at and also a backup person who is around for the holidays that could help make decisions if there was some sort of medical emergency,” she said.
McFarland Animal Hospital staff are preparing for smooth pickups by making sure kennels are ready when the dogs arrive as many owners provide bedding.
