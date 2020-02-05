Madison Edgewood took control of the Badger South Conference on Thursday, Jan. 30, by defeating the host McFarland High School boys hockey team 8-4. The win improved the Crusaders record to 10-0 in the league, while McFarland dropped to 7-3, and its overall record fell to 15-4-1.
The Spartans still have two conference games remaining against Milton on Friday, Feb. 7, and Monroe on Tuesday, Feb. 11, but they will not be able to overtake Madison Edgewood.
J.J. Wiebusch scored the first of his three goals for the Crusaders five minutes into the first period, but McFarland senior Jack McGinn came up with a short-handed goal to tie the game. Cody Menzel’s goal at 8:47 of the first period put the Crusaders on top 2-1 after the first intermission.
Madison Edgewood remained on top until the 11:48 mark of the second period as senior Jack Bartzen found the back of the net off an assist from senior Bryce Flemming to tie the game 2-2. But Payton Smith and Wiebusch scored two quick goals before the end of the period to put Madison Edgewood in the lead 4-2.
Thirty-eight seconds into the third period, Aidan Lenz increased the lead to three goals, but McFarland senior captain Grant Newcomer came to the rescue with a goal at 6:59 off an assist from Ashton Wendt and another off Max Binger’s helper at 11:31 to put the Spartans back within 5-4.
Wiebusch completed his hat trick with a power-play goal at 12:08 and Menzel added his second goal 41 seconds later to put the Crusaders in the lead 7-4. Nathan Walker added Madison Edgewood’s final goal with 1:17 left in regulation.
McFarland senior goalie Gus Hoel allowed all eight goals but saved 34 shots. Edgewood’s netminder Zach Walker stopped 28-of-32 shots from the Spartans.
The Spartans conference game against Milton begins 7:15 p.m. at Stoughton’s Mandt Arena.
Spartans 4, Reedsburg 3
The McFarland High School boys hockey team came back three times from one goal deficits to defeat host Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells 4-3 on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
Thomas Pfaff’s goal at 6:31 of the first period put the Cheavers ahead, but Carson Lehnherr tied the game eight minutes later off assists from Bartzen and Newcomer.
Reedsburg regained the lead at the 10:37 mark of the second period with Carsen Brandt tallying on the power play, but Bartzen’s goal in the final seconds of the period from Newcomer and Binger assists tied the game 2-2 heading into the second intermission.
Ben Fish of the Cheavers scored the tiebreaking goal at 9:10 of the third period, but McFarland scored two goals two minutes apart with Flemming finding the back of the net off helpers from Binger and Benjamin Hoang at 10:32 and Newcomer putting the Spartans ahead for good at 12:31.
Hoel had another strong night in net with 26 saves on 29 shots. The Spartans had 34 shots on goal with Cooper Oakes stopping 30.
