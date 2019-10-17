The McFarland Lioness Club is holding its annual poinsettia sale to raise funds to support community projects.
Proceeds from the sale are allocated to several local groups including the McFarland Food Pantry; EMS, fire and police departments; public library; and schools, as well as several service organizations in the McFarland and Madison area.
Plants are available in two sizes at $12 and $21 and in red, white, ice crystal pink and jingle bell colors.
Lioness members will take orders through Oct. 30. Pickup will be from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the United Church of Christ in McFarland.
For more details and to place an order, call Heleen Hayden at 838-8165 or contact any McFarland Lioness member.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.